Eintracht Frankfurt Women vs Barcelona Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Eintracht and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Buoyed by a 5-0 win over Real Madrid Women, Barcelona Women are set to take on Eintracht Frankfurt Women in a Women's Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Having opened their campaign from Group A with a 5-0 win over Benfica, Barca will also be putting this season's 100 percent record on the line here.

Wednesday's hosts also won their group opener 2-1 against Rosengard, while coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 league win at Nurnberg.

Eintracht Women vs Barcelona Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Eintracht Women vs Barcelona Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, DAZN 1 and DAZN Women's Football YouTube.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Eintracht Women team news

Having made a few rotations at the weekend, Eintracht boss Niko Arnautis is expected to revert to a similar lineup from their previous Champions League encounter.

Laura Freigang will be involved in attack, with Nicole Anyomi and Lara Prasnikar supporting from the wide areas, while Sophia Kleinherne and Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh partner at the heart of defense.

Eintracht Women possible XI: Johannes; Wolter, Kleinherne, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hanshaw; Reuteler, Pawollek, Dunst; Anyomi, Freigang, Prasnikar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johannes, Altenburg, Johann, Bosl Defenders: Santos, Kleinherne, Schneider, Rust, Kirchberger, Hanshaw, I. Acikgoz, Riesen, Doorsoun, Aehling, Veit Midfielders: Grawe, Brengel, Dunst, D. Acikgoz, Pawollek Forwards: Prasnikar, Martinez, Freigang, Reuteler, Wolter, Anyomi, Nachtigall, Wamser

Barcelona Women team news

The Spanish outfit will be without the likes of Jana Fernandez, Bruna Vilamala and Fridolina Rolfo through injuries.

Barca manager Jonatan Giraldez will be hoping for something positive on Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes, who are doubts on account of illness and injury, respectively.

For much of it, the lineup could be unchanged from the Clasico win.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Engen, Leon, Batlle; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, G. Font, Munoz, T. Font Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Marta, Bronze, Batlle, Doltra, Martina, Judit, Bezis, Corrales, Aicha Midfielders: Caldentey, Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Dragoni, Cano, Lopez, Bartel, Fenger, Szymczak Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Graham, Oshoala, Brugts, Martret, Ari, Baradad

Head-to-Head Record

This will be first time Eintracht Frankfurt Women and Barcelona Women face each other across all competitions.

