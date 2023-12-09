This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bundesliga
Deutsche Bank Park
How to watch the Bundesliga match between Frankfurt and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be chasing the top spot in the Bundesliga as they take on Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. They are three points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen with a game in hand.

Frankfurt are seventh in the league standings and will be looking to avoid a third defeat in a row when they host the defending champions.

After four wins in a row across all competitions, Bayern were held to a draw in their last game by Copenhagen in the Champions League. However, they are expected to pick up from where they left off in the Bundesliga.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date:December 9, 2023
Kick-off time:2:30 pm GMT
Venue:Deutsche Bank Park

The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Frankfurt vs Bayern will not be televised in the Uk, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Frankfurt team news

Frankfurt is set to miss their club captain Sebastian Rode, who continues to be sidelined with a persistent calf injury. Aside from Rode, Timothy Chandler, Jens Peter Hauge, and Ellyes Skhiri also won't be available to face Bayern due to muscle strains.

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Buta, Tuta, Koch, Pacho, Max; Chaibi, Dina Ebimbe, Larsson, Knauff; Marmoush.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Trapp, Grahl, Dos Santos
Defenders:Tuta, Koch, Smolcic, Pacho, Nkounkou, Buta, Max, Hasebe
Midfielders:Larsson, Aaronson, Knauff
Forwards:Ngankam, Ebimbe, Gotze, Marmoush, Chaibi, Petter Hauge

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern will be missing Bouna Sarr and Matthijs de Ligt, both dealing with knee issues and Tarek Buchmann, who is still nursing a thigh problem. Apart from these absentees, head coach Thomas Tuchel can select from a strong squad, and his players, having had sufficient time to recover, will be raring to go.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann
Defenders:Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui, Sarr
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 2023Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga
August 2022Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 6 Bayern MunichBundesliga
February 2022Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 1 Bayern MunichBundesliga
October 2021Bayern Munich 1 - 2 Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga
February 2021Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Bayern MunichBundesliga

