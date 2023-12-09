Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Frankfurt and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be chasing the top spot in the Bundesliga as they take on Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. They are three points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen with a game in hand.

Frankfurt are seventh in the league standings and will be looking to avoid a third defeat in a row when they host the defending champions.

After four wins in a row across all competitions, Bayern were held to a draw in their last game by Copenhagen in the Champions League. However, they are expected to pick up from where they left off in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Frankfurt vs Bayern will not be televised in the Uk, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Frankfurt team news

Frankfurt is set to miss their club captain Sebastian Rode, who continues to be sidelined with a persistent calf injury. Aside from Rode, Timothy Chandler, Jens Peter Hauge, and Ellyes Skhiri also won't be available to face Bayern due to muscle strains.

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Buta, Tuta, Koch, Pacho, Max; Chaibi, Dina Ebimbe, Larsson, Knauff; Marmoush.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, Grahl, Dos Santos Defenders: Tuta, Koch, Smolcic, Pacho, Nkounkou, Buta, Max, Hasebe Midfielders: Larsson, Aaronson, Knauff Forwards: Ngankam, Ebimbe, Gotze, Marmoush, Chaibi, Petter Hauge

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern will be missing Bouna Sarr and Matthijs de Ligt, both dealing with knee issues and Tarek Buchmann, who is still nursing a thigh problem. Apart from these absentees, head coach Thomas Tuchel can select from a strong squad, and his players, having had sufficient time to recover, will be raring to go.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga August 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 6 Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga October 2021 Bayern Munich 1 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga February 2021 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

