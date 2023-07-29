France Women vs Brazil Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news

France will take on Brazil in their second Group F game of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday at the Suncorp Stadium.

France will be looking to get their first win of the tournament against the South American team. The French began their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Jamaica.

Brazil, on the other hand, beat Panama 4-0 to announce their arrival at the World Cup stage. The game featured a hat-trick from Ary Borges who will be hoping to further add to her tally.

France vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am BST Venue: Suncorp Stadium

The game between France and Brazil will be played at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 11.00am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch France vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The France vs Brazil fixture will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

France team news

Central defender Elisa De Almeida is expected to be fit and ready to play after sitting out the opening game due to an injury.

Ahead of Saturday's contest, France might face the possibility of not having their captain Wendie Renard due to a calf problem she's struggling with.

There are also doubts surrounding Selma Bacha's availability as the 22-year-old is recovering from an ankle injury sustained during a warm-up game against the Republic of Ireland.

France predicted XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, De Almeida, Cascarino, Karchoui; Mateo, Geyoro, Toletti, Majri; Diani, Le Sommer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, , De Almeida, Karchaoui, Tounkara, Cascarino, Perisset Midfielders: Fazer, Toletti, Geyoro, Majri, Dali, Garrec Forwards: Le Sommer, Diani, Mateo, Asseyi, Feller, Becho

Brazil team news

Following her impressive hat-trick in the tournament opener, Borges will remain on the right wing, while Adriana will take her place on the opposite flank.

Lauren Costa is poised to maintain her position in the central defense, partnering with Raffaele. As full-backs, Antonia and Tamires are anticipated to be in the starting lineup.

Brazil predicted XI: Lele; Antonia, Costa, Rafaelle, Tamires; Borges, Luana, Kerolin, Adriana; Geyse, Zaneratto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Izidoro, Camila, Barbara Defenders: Raffaele, Bruninha, Kathellen, Antonia, Tamires, Lauren, Monica Midfielders: Adriana, Borges, Kerolin, Sampaio, Luana, Vitoria Forwards: Alves, Nunes, Debinha, Nycole, Geyse, Zaneratto, Marta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2022 France 2-1 Brazil Tournoi de France March 2020 France 1-0 Brazil Tournoi de France June 2019 France 2-1 Brazil Women's World Cup November 2018 France 3-1 Brazil Women's World Cup September 2016 France 1-1 Brazil Women's World Cup

