France Women vs Morocco Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between France and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ranked 72nd in the world, Morocco Women will face the world number five, France Women in a Women's World Cup round of 16 encounter to be staged at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Tuesday.

Les Blues started off with a goalless draw against Jamaica but found their footing at the right time in order to beat Brazil 2-1 and overcome Panama 6-3 as Herve Renard's side finished atop Group F.

France will be particularly looking to better their performance after finishing as semi-finalists at the European Championships last year, while Morocco made it to the knockouts in their first-ever appearance at the Women's World Cup.

Reynald Pedros' side didn't lose hope following a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Germany in their opening game, as the Lionesses of Atlas kept clean sheets against both South Korea and Colombia in the 1-0 wins to finish second in Group H.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France Women vs Morocco Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between France and Morocco is scheduled for August 8, 2023, at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France Women vs Morocco Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

France Women team news

The country's all-time top scorer, Eugenie Le Sommer, and captain Wendie Renard should be back in the XI after being rested in France's final group game at the tournament.

Renard also played it cautiously with Sakina Karchaoui, Sandie Toletti and Kenza Dali against Panama, as the trio was a booking away from a possible suspension.

The only other concern for the France boss to deal with is Maelle Lakrar's thigh issue.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchaoui; Toletti, Geyoro, Dali; Diani, Bacha, Le Sommer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Tounkara, Cascarino, Perisset Midfielders: Fazer, Toletti, Geyoro, Majri, Dali, Garrec Forwards: Le Sommer, Diani, Mateo, Asseyi, Feller, Becho

Morocco Women team news

It could be a similar Morocco XI from the side that defeated Colombia, with Nesrryne El Chad and Nouhaila Benzina marshalling the backline, while Hanane Ait El Haj and Zineb Redouani operate as the two full-backs.

Both Ibtissam Jraidi and Anissa Lahmari have scored each of the two winners for their country at the tournament and should continue to lead the line of attack.

Morocco Women possible XI: Errmichi; El Haj, El Chad, Ben Zina, Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak, Tagnaout; Jraidi, Lahmari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arouaissa, Er-Rmichi, Zouhair Defenders: Ait El Haj, Benzina, Boukhami, Redouani, Mrabet, Mazrouai, El Chad, Chhiri, Seghir Midfielders: Badri, Lahmari, Nakkach, Kassi, Tagnaout, Amani Forwards: Ayane, Chebbak, Belkasmi, Bouftini, Saoud, Jraidi, Hassani, Chapelle, Ouzraoui Diki, Gharbi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 8, 2008 Morocco Women 0-6 France Women Friendlies Women

