France Women vs Jamaica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between France and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France Women and Jamaica Women are set to play their first game in Group F of the 2023 Women's World Cup finals at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides will be hoping for a strong start given that their cluster also consists of heavyweights Brazil and Panama.

With their first appearance in 2003 ending in a group stage exit, Les Blues have made it to the knockouts of each of the last three editions of the tournament with a fourth-placed finish in 2011.

Whereas this is Jamaica's second World Cup, and the Reggae Girlz will want to pick up their first win after losing all three group games in 2019.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France Women vs Jamaica Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between France and Jamaica is scheduled for July 23, 2023, at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

It will kick off at 11 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France Women vs Jamaica Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

France team news

Besides the injured trio of Oriane Jean-Francois, Amandine Henry and Delphine Cascarino, Herve Renard will have to do without Marie-Antoinette Katoto as the PSG forward is ruled out due to an ACL injury.

Moreover, Selma Bacha is doubtful for France's opener as she suffered a knock to her ankle in the international friendly game against Australia ahead of the tournament.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, De Almeida, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Toletti, Dali; Diani, Mateo, Le Sommer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Tounkara, Cascarino, Perisset Midfielders: Fazer, Toletti, Geyoro, Majri, Dali, Garrec Forwards: Le Sommer, Diani, Mateo, Asseyi, Feller, Becho

Jamaica team news

Tottenham goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer should start in goal, with a center-back sister pairing of Allyson and Chantelle Swaby.

Jamaica boss Lorne Donaldson is likely to opt for five in the midfield with Drew Spence, Havana Solaun and Vyan Sampson at the heart.

Khadija Shaw, who scored 29 goals for Manchester City last season, will be the lone striker.

Jamaica Women possible XI: Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Carter, Spence, Solaun, Sampson, Brown; Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schneider, Spencer, Brooks Defenders: Sampson, C. Swaby, Plummer, Blackwood, A. Swaby, Wiltshire Midfielders: Washington, Solaun, McNamara, Spence, Carter, Primus Forwards: Simmonds, Brown, Shaw, Van Zanten, Cameron, Bailey-Gayle, Matthews, McKenna

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations across all competitions.

Useful links