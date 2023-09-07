France vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between France and Republic of Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France welcome the Republic of Ireland to Paris on Thursday evening as the two teams look to make progress towards qualification for Euro 2024.

A Kylian Mbappe goal separated the sides when they met in Dublin in March and Ireland, who have lost two of their first three games, are desperate for a positive result, with qualification hopes in the balance. Les Bleus, meanwhile, have secured maximum points from their first four outings in Group B and can move to 15 points with a victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France vs Ireland kick-off time

Date: September 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

The game between France and Ireland will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris.

It is due to kick off at 7:45pm BST in the UK and 2:45pm ET in the U.S.

How to watch France vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 qualifier between France and Ireland will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 2.

The game will be broadcast live on RTE Two and the RTE Player in Ireland.

In the U.S. the game is available to watch and stream live with Sling TV, fubo and FS2.

If you cannot watch the game, live updates are available on GOAL.

Team news & squads

France team news

Didier Deschamps has named a formidable squad for the international break, with plenty of star names included. Team captain Mbappe leads the glittering cast, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud providing support along with Real Madrid midfield duo Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduard Camavinga.

There is no place for N'Golo Kante or Paul Pogba, despite their return to the pitch, while Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate was forced to withdraw due to an injury, but Deschamps has no shortage of options in that department.

Predicted France XI: Maignan; Pavard, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, L. Hernandez, Kounde, T. Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Disasi, Todibo Midfielders: Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Fofana, Kamara, Forwards: Giroud, Griezmann, Mbappe, Coman, Dembele, Thuram, Muani

Ireland team news

Ireland head coach Stephen Kenny was dealt a severe blow with the news that Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of this window thanks to a knee injury, meaning he will have to reshuffle his pack up front. Norwich City striker Adam Idah could come in as a replacement, while Hull City forward Aaron Connolly provides pace.

Team captain Seamus Coleman is out of action due to surgery, but the vastly experienced Shane Duffy has been recalled to the panel and Kenny may look to the towering Norwich City centre-back as doubts linger over the availability of John Egan.

Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty is unavailable due to suspension, so a decision must be made as to who will deputise. Among the options are Alan Browne, Jason Knight and potential debutant Festy Ebosele, while Andrew Omobamidele or Nathan Collins may be called upon.

Predicted Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, Duffy, O'Shea; Stevens, Ebosele; Cullen, Molumby, Browne; Idah, Ogbene.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Kelleher, Travers Defenders: Duffy, Collins, Egan, O'Shea, Omobamidele, Stevens, Ebosele, Lenihan, Manning Midfielders: McClean, Cullen, Molumby, Hendrick, Browne, Knight, Smallbone, McGrath, Ogbene Forwards: Idah, Connolly, Keane

Head-to-Head Record

France and Ireland have met 18 times in history, with France enjoying the upper hand. Les Bleus have won nine times against the Boys in Green, while Ireland have won four times and there have been five draws.

Ireland have not beaten France since 1981 and they have lost five of the subsequent eight meetings.

Date Match Competition Mar 27, 2023 Ireland 0-1 France World Cup qualifying May 28, 2018 France 2-0 Ireland Friendly Jun 26, 2016 France 2-1 Ireland European Championship Nov 18, 2009 France 1-1 Ireland World Cup qualifying Nov 14, 2009 Ireland 0-1 France World Cup qualifying

