France vs Gibraltar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

France will endeavour to preserve their perfect record in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign when they welcome Gibraltar to Allianz Riviera in Nice on Saturday night.
Following a 100% six-game qualification performance for the Euro 2024, Les Bleus have already secured their place in the tournament finals in Germany next year.
Gibraltar, meanwhile, can no longer qualify for the finals and are only playing for pride at the moment. They sit rock-bottom in the Group B standings, with zero wins and goals scored.
The visitors head into Saturday's clash off the back of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Republic of Ireland during the October international break.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
France vs Gibraltar kick-off time
|Date:
|November 18, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Allianz Riviera Stadium
|Location:
|Nice, France
The European Championship qualifier game between France and Gibraltar will be played on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice. It will kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT.
How to watch France vs Gibraltar online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream live with Viaplay Sports Online in the United Kingdom. Fans who cannot to watch the game can follow live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
France team news
With France already qualified for Germany next year, expect them to rotate heavily for this clash. 17-year-old PSG midfield maestro Warren Zaïre-Emery has been handed his first call up to the senior team by Les Bleus' head coach Didier Deschamps.
The young gem could make his debut in midfield here, with Aurelien Tchouameni ruled out with a foot injury, and Eduardo Camavinga also sent home after picking up a nasty knee injury in training on Wednesday.
France possible XI: Samba; Clauss, Saliba, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Maignan, Samba
|Defenders:
|Clauss, Hernandez, Hernandez, Konaté, Koundé, Saliba, Todibo, Upamecano
|Midfielders:
|Camavinga, Fofana, Kamara, Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery
|Forwards:
|Coman, Dembélé, Giroud, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappé, Thuram
Gibraltar team news
Dundalk defender Louie Annesley has been omitted from Gibraltar's squad and will not feature over the next fortnight. The same goes for experienced internationals Ethan Britto, and Kian Ronan, who both took part in October's fixtures.
Although young striker Tjay De Barr is still waiting for his first League One goal with Wycombe Wanderers this season, the 23-year-old will lead Gibraltar’s attack at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday night.
Gibraltar possible XI: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, Olivero; Walker, Pozo, Badr, El Hmidi; De Barr
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|D. Coleing, C. López, B. Banda
|Defenders:
|K. Chipolina, A. Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, E. Santos, J. Sergeant, E. Jolley, J. Olivero, R. Chipolina
|Midfielders:
|A. El Hmidi, M. Badr, M. Ruiz, K. Ronan, S. Ballantine, A. Hernandez, L. Walker, N. Pozo, E. De Haro
|Forwards:
|D. Peacock, J. Coombes, T. De Barr, L. Casciaro
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/6/23
|Gibraltar 0-3 France
|European Championship Qualification