France vs Gibraltar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between France and Gibraltar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will endeavour to preserve their perfect record in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign when they welcome Gibraltar to Allianz Riviera in Nice on Saturday night.

Following a 100% six-game qualification performance for the Euro 2024, Les Bleus have already secured their place in the tournament finals in Germany next year.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, can no longer qualify for the finals and are only playing for pride at the moment. They sit rock-bottom in the Group B standings, with zero wins and goals scored.

The visitors head into Saturday's clash off the back of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Republic of Ireland during the October international break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France vs Gibraltar kick-off time

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Allianz Riviera Stadium Location: Nice, France

The European Championship qualifier game between France and Gibraltar will be played on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice. It will kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT.

How to watch France vs Gibraltar online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream live with Viaplay Sports Online in the United Kingdom. Fans who cannot to watch the game can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

France team news

With France already qualified for Germany next year, expect them to rotate heavily for this clash. 17-year-old PSG midfield maestro Warren Zaïre-Emery has been handed his first call up to the senior team by Les Bleus' head coach Didier Deschamps.

The young gem could make his debut in midfield here, with Aurelien Tchouameni ruled out with a foot injury, and Eduardo Camavinga also sent home after picking up a nasty knee injury in training on Wednesday.

France possible XI: Samba; Clauss, Saliba, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Maignan, Samba Defenders: Clauss, Hernandez, Hernandez, Konaté, Koundé, Saliba, Todibo, Upamecano Midfielders: Camavinga, Fofana, Kamara, Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery Forwards: Coman, Dembélé, Giroud, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappé, Thuram

Gibraltar team news

Dundalk defender Louie Annesley has been omitted from Gibraltar's squad and will not feature over the next fortnight. The same goes for experienced internationals Ethan Britto, and Kian Ronan, who both took part in October's fixtures.

Although young striker Tjay De Barr is still waiting for his first League One goal with Wycombe Wanderers this season, the 23-year-old will lead Gibraltar’s attack at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday night.

Gibraltar possible XI: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, Olivero; Walker, Pozo, Badr, El Hmidi; De Barr

Position Players Goalkeepers: D. Coleing, C. López, B. Banda Defenders: K. Chipolina, A. Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, E. Santos, J. Sergeant, E. Jolley, J. Olivero, R. Chipolina Midfielders: A. El Hmidi, M. Badr, M. Ruiz, K. Ronan, S. Ballantine, A. Hernandez, L. Walker, N. Pozo, E. De Haro Forwards: D. Peacock, J. Coombes, T. De Barr, L. Casciaro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/6/23 Gibraltar 0-3 France European Championship Qualification

