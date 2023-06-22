France U21 vs Italy U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between France and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of the strongest sides in the 24th edition of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, France Under-21s and Italy Under-21s will be determined to get their tournament off to a flyer when they face off in a highly-anticipated showdown at the Cluj Arena on Thursday.

With five titles to their name, Italy are the joint most successful team in the European Under-21 Championship. They are looking to clinch a sixth title and first since 2004, while France have not won the Under-21 Euros since 1988, despite the prodigious talent that regularly comes through the French footballing factory.

Both of these powerhouses were unbeaten in qualification round and are heavy favourites to prevail in Group D, which also includes Norway Under-21s and Switzerland Under-21s.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France U21 vs Italy U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Cluj Arena stadium

The UEFA U21 European Championship game between France and Italy is scheduled for June 22, 2023, at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj Napoca city, Romania.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch France U21 vs Italy U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast on TV, but will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

France U21 team news

Les Bleuets manager Sylvain Ripoll has a strong squad to choose from, with many already operating at first-team level across Europe's top-5 leagues.

Rennes forward Amine Gouiri scored 15 goals in an excellent Ligue 1 campaign last season and is expected to lead the attack, with support coming from Arnaud Kalimuendo and Montpellier hitman Elye Wahi.

Illan Meslier hasn't had the best of seasons with recently relegated Leeds United, but could still get the nod ahead of Lille's Lucas Chevalier in between the sticks.

After helping Sevilla win the Europa League, Loic Bade could start in central defence alongside Castello Lukeba in the injury absence of Chelsea's Benoit Badishile. They will be flanked by the full-back duo of Pierre Kalulu and Yasser Larouci.

The likes of Maxence Caqueret, Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram will form the influential midfield trio. The star-studded bench options will include Rayan Cherki, Amine Adli, and Michael Olise, among others.

France U21 possible XI: Meslier; Kalulu, Lukeba, Bade, Larouci; Caqueret, Kone, Thuram; Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Wahi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajic, Chevalier, Meslier Defenders: Bade, Boey, Diakite, Kalulu, Larouci, Lukeba, Merlin, Simakan Midfielders: Caqueret, Chotard, Kone, Le Fee, Olise, Thuram Forwards: Adli, Barcola, Cherki, Gouri, Kalimuendo, Wahi

Italy U21 team news

Italy boss Paolo Nicolato also has a strong and experienced squad to pick from, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Giorgio Scalvini, and Sandro Tonali included despite already appearing at senior level for the Italian national team.

Nicolato prefers a 3-5-2 formation, which features flying wing-backs in Destiny Udogie and Raul Bellanova. After missing the win against Ukraine at the end of March, Cremonese shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi is expected to return in goal for Gli Azzurrini. He will be protected by the back-three of Lorenzo Pirola, Matteo Lovato, Memeh Okoli.

AS Roma wonderkid Edoardo Bove, AC Milan mainstay Tonali, and Torino enforcer Samuel Ricci will be tasked to control the proceedings in the middle of the park.

The forward line will be occupied by Matteo Cancellieri and Lorenzo Colombo.

Italy U21 possible XI: Carnesecchi; Pirola, Lovato, Okoli; Bellanova, Bove, Tonali, Ricci, Udogie; Cancellieri, Colombo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Caprile, Turati Defenders: Scalvini, Parisi, Pirola, Lovato, Bellanova, Udogie, Cittadini, Okoli, Cambiaso Midfielders: Ricci, Esposito, Tonali, Rovella, Bove, Miretti, Cambiaghi Forwards: Colombo, Pellegri, Gnonto, Cancellieri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 30, 2018 France U21 1-1 Italy U21 U21 national team friendly June 3, 2016 Italy U21 0-1 France U21 U21 national team friendly February 29, 2012 France U21 1-1 Italy U21 U21 national team friendly

Useful links