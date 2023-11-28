France U17 vs Mali U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup semi-final

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between France and Mali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France U17 and Mali U17 overcame Uzbekistan and Morocco, respectively in the U17 World Cup last-8 in order to set up their semi-final clash at the Manahan Stadium on Tuesday.

Jean-Luc Vanucchi's side risked disqualification from the tournament despite making it to the quarter-final stage after beating Senegal, as Les Bleuets are now the only side among the last-4 to have previously won the U17 World Cup.

On the other hand, after gaining some sort of revenge against Morocco for their U17 AFCON semi-finals ext, the Mamadou Traore-led Mali side are vying to reach the final for the second time following their runners-up finish in 2015.

France U17 vs Mali U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Manahan Stadium

The FIFA U17 World Cup match between France and Mali will be played at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on November 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France U17 vs Mali U17 online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

France U17 team news

Ismail Bouneb, who scored the winner against the Uzbeks, starts on the right side of the midfield.

Up front, Joan Tincres will look to add to his tally of three goals at this edition of the U17 World Cup, while the backline is yet to concede a goal in Indonesia.

France U17 possible XI: Argney; Zague, Sanda, Meupiyou, Sangui; Bouneb, Ferro, Bouabre; Bouchenna, Tincres, Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Argney, Niflore, Viel Defenders: Titi, Sangui, Meupiyou, Kayi Sanda, Zague, Sadi, Tchaptchet Midfielders: Ferro, Bouabre, Bouneb, Sylla, Amougou Forwards: Issoufou, Lambourde, Gomis, Diallo, Bouchenna, Tincres

Mali U17 team news

Captain Ibrahim Diarra has led from the front with three goals - the same as Mahamoud Barry and Mamadou Doumbia.

The back four of Souleymane Sanogo, Baye Coulibaly, Issa Traore and Moussa Traore is expected to remain the same.

Mali U17 possible XI: B. Kone; Sanogo, Coulibaly, I. Traore, M. Traore; S, Kone, Makalou; I. Diarra, Martial Tia, Barry; Kanate

Position Players Goalkeepers: B. Kone, Sidibe, S. Doumbia Defenders: M. Traore, Sanogo, I. Traore, S. Kone, G. Kone, Coulibaly, Massire Diop Midfielders: Makalou, Sissoko, Martial Tia, Thiero Forwards: I. Diarra, Noah Leintu, Kanate, B. Traore, M. Doumbia, Barry, O. Diarra

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time France U17 and Mali U17 face each other across all competitions.

