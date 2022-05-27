Have France Won the Euro 2022 Kit Race?

Nike has released the Euro 2022 kit designs for England, France, and the Netherlands

Earlier this week, Nike gave a first look at the kits that would be worn by a selection of teams competing in this summer’s Euro 2022. The host team – England’s Lionesses – are due to wear an all-white home kit with pearl detailing and a diamond knit – contrasted against a bright crimson away kit – while The Netherlands will wear the country’s iconic orange for home games, and an away kit inspired by the De Stijl art movement.

Other teams to have their kits unveiled include Portugal and Norway, both of whom keep it classic with solid red home shirts. And then there’s France, as Nike takes a very different approach to the jerseys worn by Les Bleues.

The home kit comes in the colours you’d expect from France, with a blue jersey, white shorts and red socks. The jersey, however, has a bit more to it. The shirt features a bold all over print in a tonal blue, which incorporates a range of distinctly high-brow influences including neoclassical art and architecture. The away strip comes in a crisp and clean white, finished with pink socks and matching hits of pink in strips down each side.

It’s still over a month until Euro 2022, but it’s advantage France in the sartorial stakes.

You can get the French Home/Away kits, England Home / Away kits, and Netherlands Home / Away kits from Nike - all sold for £74.95.

You can also have a look at all the other kits released for the women's European Championships in 2022 here.