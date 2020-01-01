ATK Mohun Bagan: Fran Gonzalez bids goodbye, thanks supporters

The midfielder was a vital part of Mohun Bagan's I-League-winning campaign...

Spanish defender Fran Gonzalez has bid goodbye to and has thanked the club's supporters on social media.

The 31-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with Mohun Bagan and was an integral part of the title-winning squad under the now head coach Kibu Vicuna. The defender started all 16 matches for the Mariners and recorded an incredible tally of 10 goals last season.

Gonzalez had earlier criticised Bagan officials over contractual issues which remained unresolved after the Kolkata giants merged with (ISL) club ATK to form a new entity ATK Mohun Bagan.

He had alleged that in spite of having a year remaining in his contract there has been no communication from the club about the beginning of training sessions for the new season. Even several enquiries by his lawyer have gone unanswered. The player who arrived in from Hong Kong first division club Warriors was unable to come to a new agreement and has decided to bid goodbye.