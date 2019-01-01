Fowler 'can't see' Man United denying City
Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler cannot see Manchester United denying City in their derby clash in their current form, but
Liverpool are hoping for a favour from their rivals, with Jurgen Klopp's men two points clear atop the Premier League but with Manchester City holding a game in hand.
United go into Wednesday's derby at Old Trafford on the back of six losses in their past eight games, including a 4-0 thrashing at Everton.
Fowler, appointed coach of A-League club Brisbane Roar on Tuesday, said it was hard to see United turning their form around and giving Liverpool the favour they need to take control of the title race.
"I think obviously everyone knows my allegiances are
Starting with Wednesday's Manchester derby...@JuanMata8 #MUFC #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ShNEQZO9nb— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 22, 2019
"They've got four games to play and obviously they're four winnable games.
"So, to use a little bit of mind management if you like, I think Manchester United need to pull off
"I think the way they're playing at the minute, you can't see it happening, but stranger things have happened."
United are chasing a Champions League qualification place, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of the derby.
Manchester City, meanwhile, will face Burnley, Leicester and Brighton after taking on the Red Devils while also competing in an FA Cup final against Watford.