Former West Ham striker Diafra Sakho released by Rennes

The French Ligue 1 club and the Senegal international agreed to end their working relationship

club have announced the termination of Diafra Sakho's contract, six months before its expiry.

Sakho moved to the Roazhon Park from a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018 and went on to score three goals in 16 matches across all competitions.

The 30-year-old could not secure a regular spot in Julien Stephan's team and was loaned to Turkish Super Lig club Bursaspor in August 2018 where he spent the entire 2018-19 campaign.

In , his return of three goals in 20 Super Lig outings was not enough to save Bursaspor from relegation and he returned to .

Since the start of this season, Sakho is yet to play a competitive game and only made Rennes' matchday squad once in the French top-flight.

"Stade Rennais FC and Diafra Sakho have terminated the contract which bound them until June 2020. The club thanks Diafra for its participation and its unfailing professional and human commitment and wishes it the best in its future projects," the club announced.

With the transfer window already in full swing, Sakho will be looking to find a club before the January 31 deadline.