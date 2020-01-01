Ex-Nigeria coach Oliseh salutes Arteta after FA Cup feat with Arsenal

The 38-year-old has now won the FA Cup as a Gunners player and coach after Saturday's comeback win against the Blues

Former coach Sunday Oliseh has showered praise on Mikel Arteta he guided to a 2-1 win over in the final on Saturday.

Arteta, who won the FA Cup as a player with the Gunners, secured his first silverware as a manager as the North London heavyweights triumphed at an empty Wembley Stadium.

After Christian Pulisic’s opening strike in the sixth minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace inspired Arsenal’s fight-back at Wembley Stadium as they lifted a record 14th FA Cup title.

More teams

The Spaniard took over at the helm of the Emirates Stadium outfit in December 2019 after working under Pep Guardiola at where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups as an assistant manager.

After seeing how Arteta turned around Arsenal’s 2019-20 campaign to secure qualification for next season’s thanks to their FA Cup triumph, Oliseh expressed his delight and respect for the 38-year-old coach.

“Congrats and respect to Arsenal and coach, Arteta,” Oliseh tweeted. “What seemed a season to forget just days ago, ends a huge success for Arsenal: FA Cup winners, Europa League qualification, beat and holders Manchester City.

Article continues below

“Extremely pleased for Arteta, who wins the FA Cup as player and coach for Arsenal.”

Congrats & Respect to Arsenal & coach,Arteta. What seemed a season to forget just days ago, ends a huge success for Arsenal: FA Cup winners,Europa Liga qualification,beat Liverpool and Holders Man. City.. extremely pleased 4 Arteta, who wins the FA as player & coach for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/LxKnnekWgh — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) August 1, 2020

In July, Arteta secured two crucial victories against the top-two teams in the English top flight. He also led Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in a league outing and then guided them to a 2-0 win against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final a few days later.

They ended the 2019-20 Premier League season in the eighth spot after securing 15 wins and 14 draws in 38 league outings.