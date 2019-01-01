Former Manchester City midfielder Dickson Etuhu found guilty of match-fixing in Sweden

The former Nigeria international escaped a jail sentence in Sweden following a court ruling on Wednesday

A Court of Appeal in has found former Premier League star Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in the Allsvenskan.

Etuhu who played for AIK Solna in the Swedish top-flight between 2015 and 2016, was convicted of trying to influence former teammate Kyriakos "Kenny" Stamatopoulos with money to fix a game between AIK and IFK Gothenburg in May 2017.

Last December, a court in Stockholm cleared the 37-year-old of alleged match-fixing, stating there was not enough evidence to hold Stamatopoulos.

In Wednesday's ruling, the former and midfielder escaped a jail sentence but was handed a fine and ordered to serve a period of probation.

The court stated, "the content of what the men submitted to the player (Stamatopoulos) was so clear that it should be considered a criminal offer of bribe."

37-year-old Etuhu will appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court.