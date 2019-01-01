Former Liverpool keeper Doni explains his role in Alisson's move to Anfield

The Brazilian has revealed how he alerted the Champions League winners to his compatriot and reflected on his own time on Merseyside

Alexander Doni’s time as a goalkeeper may have been short-lived, but he has outlined his role in the club securing the services of their current number one Alisson.

Alisson arrived at Anfield last summer from for a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper and he has flourished under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Doni first watched Alisson while playing for Internacional and immediately alerted close friend and Red’s goalkeeping coach, John Achterberg, of the talents the young goalkeeper possessed.

“When I saw him play, I immediately recommended him to John and tried to get him signed," he told Liverpoolfc.com .

"I explained to John that he was a very skillful player and that he would soon play for the national team.

"The first time I saw him playing for , I knew he had what it takes to succeed in the Premier League."

Alisson helped secure ’s place in the semi-finals of this year’s Copa America after an impressive penalty save in their shootout against .

Fighting off close competition with ’s Ederson for the number one spot, Doni was asked if Alisson ranks at the top of the list when it comes to the best in the world.

"Yes, without a doubt,” he said.

"I am very impressed with how quick he was able to adapt to the way the Premier League is played and how quick he obtained success in .

"This only shows what a great player and person he is.

"Besides being an overall complete player, I really like how he is able to maintain calm and control."

When asked about his time at Liverpool, Doni reflects fondly on his time on Merseyside, despite only making four appearances before his departure in January 2013.

"It was short lived due to the issues I had, but it is a great club, a great city, and I am very grateful to have worn this amazing jersey.

"I still speak with John (Achterberg), I think he is a great person and a great professional and I will always follow his career and Liverpool."