Former La Liga defender Morris wants Real Madrid win in El Clasico

The former Recreativo and Racing Santander players wants Los Blancos to claim bragging rights in the El Clasico on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the eyes of the watching world will be focused firmly on Spanish capital Madrid as El Clasico returns to Camp Nou.

The rescheduled encounter will see 's joint log leaders, and , square-off in what promises to be another fierce contest between the Spanish giants.

Former Recreativo and Racing Santander defender Nasief Morris spent two seasons in the Spanish top tier and has spoken on the competitiveness of the La Liga since his time in the division.

"Well if you look at football overall, all over the world, I think it evolving and improving all the time," Morris told Goal.

"And comparing from the time I was there, the standard has improved vastly. And now, there's no more smaller teams and no more easy games."

The former international also came up against these two sides during his time in , and has predicted that despite the rush, the Clasico may not be the league championship's determining factor.

"I think it still early to determine who will win La Liga, the 38-year-old added.

"But for me, I am a Madrid fan so I will obviously lean to them a little bit more.

"I mean it is an opportunity for them to get to that number one spot now and try to maintain that because I think they had a few opportunities from the start until even last week with the draw against .

"They could've gone on top because of the other results.

"But I do think it will be a very exciting game and also a big opportunity for Madrid to go on top, secure that spot and make it more interesting going forward.

"Zidane has not lost the game at Camp Nou and it seems like a trend that, hopefully, will continue and can happen again tonight [Wednesday].

Article continues below

"If I look at the quality of the two teams and the youngsters that have come in, I feel the bigger players like Modric and Kroos will have a bigger role to play. And hopefully, seeing that Casemiro was out last week, he will be back because those are the key players that drive the team from midfield because those kinds of games are won in midfield."

Morris played 49 matches in La Liga and only missed one league match for the Andalusians in the 2008/09 campaign, although they suffered relegation.

In the following campaign, he remained in the top tier having joined Racing de Santander.