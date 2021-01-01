Former India international Pranab Ganguly passes away

The former India international winger passed away at the age 75 on Friday...

Former India international footballer Pranab Ganguly breathed his last at the age of 75 on Friday in Kolkata. The former Mohun Bagan had a cardiac arrest.

Born on September 9, 1945, Ganguly started his career with the Kolkata-based club Howrah Union. In 1967, Ganguly moved to Mohun Bagan and played for seven consecutive seasons. He was an integral part of the Indian football team squad which took part in the Merdeka Cup held in Kuala Lumpur where they had finished sixth.

Remembering Ganguly, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel said, “It is sad to hear that Mr. Ganguly is no more. I share the grief.”

Condoling the former footballer's death, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, “Mr. Ganguly was a winger of repute. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

The winger had won two Santosh Trophy titles in 1969 and 1971, representing West Bengal and netted eight goals in the tournament. His most famous performance donning the Green and Maroons shirt was in the final of the 1969 IFA Shield where he had famously scored a brace, helping his team pip their rivals East Bengal to lift the trophy.

Mohun Bagan family deeply mourns the sad demise of Pranab Ganguly. Earlier in 2020, former National team winger has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Award for his valuable contributions towards the club.

Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the bereaved family🙏

He had also won the Calcutta Football League (CFL) (1969), the IFA Shield (1969) once each and the Rovers Cup four times (1968, 1970, 1971, 1972) while playing for the Mariners.

In 2020, The Green and Maroons had felicitated Pranab Ganguly with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the Kolkata giants.

Pranab Ganguly's death is a great loss for the Indian football fraternity.