Indian Football: Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora passes away

Prasanta was one of the few to have represented the big three of Kolkata...

Former and goalkeeper Prasanta Dora has passed away at the age of 44.

It is learned that he was suffering from Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and was admitted in a hospital in Kolkata since December 28.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Mohun Bagan and Indian National team goalkeeper Prasanta Dora. He was part of Mohun Bagan in 2001 and then from 2003 to 05. His heroics under the bar helped Mariners to win the 2003 IFA Shield



Rest in Peace Prasanta Dora.

We mourn the untimely demise of former Indian goalkeeper Prasanta Dora. He was one of the few players to have played for the 3 Kolkata giants (Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan).



Picture Courtesy: JCT Football

Mohammedan SC mourns the sad and untimely demise of former Goalkeeper Prasanta Dora

"His platelet count reduced drastically and doctors took a long time to diagnose the disease. He was later treated at the Tata Medical (a cancer care centre in the New Town). We were giving him blood regularly but he could not survive and died at 1.40 pm today," his elder brother Hemanta told PTI.

Prasanta represented clubs such as Tollygunge Agragami, Calcutta Port Trust, Mohammedan , Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. He was the "Best Goalkeeper" in when Bengal and won back-to-back Santosh Trophy titles in 1997-99 and 99.

At the international level, he first featured for in the Olympic qualifier home match against in 1999, after which he made five appearances in competitions such as SAFF Cup and SAF Games.