Former FA Selangor coach offers explanation for current struggles

A former Selangor coach thinks that the club's current woes are down to the lack of a path for their young players.

recently sacked head coach B. Satiananthan, after a run of poor performances and their recent 6-1 humiliation by JDT in the Malaysia .

While many Red Giants fans breathed a sigh of relief over his departure, a former Selangor coach came to the defence of Satiananthan.

In the comments section of a Selangor supporters fan page's post announcing Satiananthan's departure, former Selangor player, caretaker and youth coach Gunalan Karupiah posited that one factor for the club's failure to perform well under Satiananthan is their refusal to give a chance to young players from the state of Selangor.

"Don't just blame the head coach, I had been the caretaker coach back in 2016 and I took them to the [ ] final.

"But as the President Cup (U-21) head coach in 2019 it seemed that Selangor did not have a long-term plan. There were a lot of youth players with potential, but they were not promoted to the first team. The current management then signed AMD (Mokhtar Dahari Academy) players, which I disagree with.

"If they want to improve football in Selangor, they need to give a chance to good players from the state," wrote Gunalan.