Former Barcelona starlet Halilovic signs for Birmingham

The Croatian has joined the Blues on a short-term contract after being released by Italian giants AC Milan

Former starlet Alen Halilovic has signed for on a deal set to run until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old had been on the lookout for a new club after being released by in October, and Blues boss Aitor Karanka has managed to convince him to continue his development at St Andrew's.

Halilovic has been handed the No.35 shirt by Birmingham and, although he will not be registered in time to make his debut against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, he could get his first taste of Championship action in a home clash against at the weekend.

The Blues announced the international's arrival via a lengthy statement on their website, which reads: "Blues have completed the signing of highly-rated Croatian international, Alen Halilovic, on a short-term contract.

"The attacking midfielder joins until June 2021 having left Italian giants, AC Milan, when his contract expired last month.

"Halilovic will link up with fellow countryman Ivan Sunjic, having been touted as one of Croatia’s most promising stars.

"At just 24 years old, the talented technician has already been snapped up by the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan, and will join Blues aiming to fulfil his undoubted potential.

"Halilovic, who will wear No.35, will not be made eligible in time for tomorrow evening’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Luton Town."

Halilovic took to social media to express his delight over the move, writing on Twitter: “Honoured and extremely happy to be here! Looking forward to getting started! Keep Right On!”

The former Milan man began his professional career at , where he spent two years before being snapped up by Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Croatian featured regularly in the Blaugrana's B team before being loaned out to Gijon, but left the club to join Hamburg in 2016 without a single senior appearance to his name.

Although Halilovic only lasted two seasons in , he was given another chance to test himself at the top level with Milan, who tied him to a three-year contract in 2018.

The switch to San Siro didn't work out as the midfielder might have hoped either, as he was loaned out to both Standard Liege and Heerenveen, but Birmingham fans will now hope he can fulfil his full potential in .