Former Al-Hilal president clears Salem Al-Dosari of the charge of absconding

Salem Al-Dossari, the former president of Al-Hilal and the team’s captain, has been cleared of allegations that he avoided playing for the Saudi national team during the recent international break last March.

Al-Dosari had missed the Green Falcons’ friendly matches against Egypt and Serbia after being ruled out of the training camp due to a knee injury, prompting some to accuse him of shirking his duties.

Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, former president of Al-Hilal, posted a tweet via his official account on X, in which he confirmed Salem Al-Dossari’s innocence regarding those accusations.

The former Al-Hilal president posted a photo of the list of absentees the team is facing when they host Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Saturday, at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League, which includes “The Tornado”.

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He wrote: “These are Al-Hilal’s absentees for tomorrow’s league match against Al-Taawoun. As shown, Salem Al-Dossari, whose injury was questioned and who was accused of feigning it through insinuations or statements, is now out due to injury for a crucial and high-stakes match, the result of which may determine the course of the league.”

According to press reports, the Al-Hilal captain’s absence may continue when the team hosts Al-Khulood next Wednesday in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

It is worth noting that Al-Dossari has featured in 27 matches for Al-Hilal since the start of the current season, scoring 8 goals and providing 10 assists.