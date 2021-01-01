'The players are paid for this' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo frustrated by missed chances

The Chennaiyin boss believes it is still possible for his team to make it to the play-offs...

Chennaiyin continued to remain wasteful as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season against Hyderabad on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Fran Sandaza and Joel Chianese scored in either half to seal a crucial win for the Nizams. The Marina Machans, on the other hand, missed a lot of chances and that cost them the match.

Coach Csaba Laszlo was understandably frustrated with his team's profligacy as he suggested that they will not win any matches unless they start converting easy chances.

"At times, I am speechless," said Laszlo after the game. "This is really disappointing. The first half was not a good game for us but even the opponent did not have many chances. From one chance they scored one goal. But I almost compliment my players for the spirit they showed but on the other hand, if you don't score goals, you will never win matches.

"We missed thrice from the goal line, they just had to push the ball into the net. We can show them in the training and talk outside the training field but when a football player is out there he needs to push the ball into the net. This wasn't a one on one situation where the goalkeeper stopped the ball. If you don't do this you will never win a match in your life. Football is punishing us for missing so many chances."

Laszlo also pointed out that except for two matches this season, where they were outplayed by their opposition, Chennaiyin have created several goal-scoring opportunities but unless they bury those chances the statistics are of no use.

"I work with pleasure with my players. In two games, once against ATK Mohun Bagan and once against Hyderabad in the first leg, we didn't create many chances. But that is two matches out of 15. Football is about victory, it is about goals. If I look at the statistics, we will be at the top in terms of creating and missing chances. Today we had three or four clear chances but we can just keep those statistics in our pockets because that does not give us three points," opined the Romanian-Hungarian coach.

The Chennaiyin boss further added that it is not possible for a coach to teach the basics of the game to professional players.

"The simple solution is that the players must show quality. They are not kids to whom we have to teach football. They are professional footballers, they are paid for this. You need confidence at times, you can miss at times. Players miss goals everywhere but so many misses, so many easy chances. I have never seen this in my entire career as a player and as a coach. People are waiting for vaccines for Covid, we have to tell people to create a vaccine for scoring goals," Laszlo mentioned.

The former Dundee United coach, though is not losing hope yet as he mentioned that it is still possible for his team to make it to play-offs.

"My message to all my players is don't think even for a minute after losing a game that it is not possible because everything is possible and it is up to us. Even today it was possible to win, it was up to us. We couldn't because we missed chances," said Laszlo.