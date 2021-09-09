Gaming

Football Manager 2022 release date confirmed as new game trailer is launched

Stephen Darwin
Last Updated
Football Manager

Football Manager 2022 will be released on November 9, with a teaser trailer having been launched to whet the appetite of supporters of the game.

As well as being available in the traditional PC format, FM22 will also be returning to Xbox, with details regarding new features to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

With a blockbuster summer transfer window having seen the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo change clubs, fans of the management simulation will be desperate to start their careers when the game is released in two months' time.

More to follow...