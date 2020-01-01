Football is a powerful religion and can unite Africa - Barcelona legend Eto’o

The football great believes the beautiful game can create peace between African countries despite the recurring challenges faced on the continent

Four-time African Player of the Year Samuel Eto’o feels football has the capability to unite the continent despite the frequent political challenges.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a superb career at the top level winning several titles with and Milan while representing at four World Cups.

"There's no perfect continent or country in the world (and) I believe this beautiful game can unite the people of Africa like nothing else," said Eto'o as reported by BBC Sport.

More teams

"Football has a massive power to create unity out of division, joy from sadness and turn a multi-cultural community into one.

"I know politicians too, are equally aware that meeting the expectations of the people is crucial and football gives them a chance to connect with them."

Eto’o was the youngest player at the 1998 World Cup after making the Cameroon squad at the age of 17.

He was unable to collect any winners' medals at Anzhi Makhachkala, , , , Antalyaspor, Konyaspor and SC, before calling time on his trophy-laden career after 22 years.

"Football is a powerful religion - it preaches peace, bonding and love," he told BBC Sport.

Article continues below

"It has also given an opportunity to a lot of African professionals to help inspire the young ones, build their community and give the next generation something to hope for.

"In Africa we all play football as kids in any part of the continent without any idea what the future holds.

"We need to properly use this game to engage our youth, unite the people and share in the power of football."