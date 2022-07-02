The best football jackets to buy from the Nike and adidas summer sale
We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.
Whilst there's a break in the football calendar, why not add a fresh new jacket to your wardrobe to represent the team you support for the 2022-23 season. Whether you're a fan of the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 or any other league - Nike and Adidas have some great football jackets on offer.
From lightweight everyday jackets to bomber jackets, there's a style to suit everyone. Here's a round-up of the best football jackets from the Nike and adidas summer sale, which is on right now.
Shop: The best football jackets of the Nike end of season sale
Atletico Madrid Repel Men's Academy AWF Jacket
Get it from Nike for £47.97 (was £59.95)
Paris Saint-Germain Women's Jacket
Get it from Nike for £71.97 (89.95)
F.C. Barcelona Men's AWF Jacket
Get it from Nike for £63.97 (was £84.95)
F.C Barcelona Women's Jacket
Get it from Nike for £59.97 (was £74.95)
Chelsea F.C Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
Get it from Nike for £55.97 (was £79.95)
Tottenham Hotspur Dri-FIT Jacket
Get it from Nike for £62.97 (was £104.97)
Shop: The best football jackets of the adidas end of season sale
Manchester United Teamgeist Woven Jacket
Get it from adidas for £41.25 (was 75.00)
Manchester United Z.N.E Anthem Jacket
Get it from adidas for £55.00 (was £110.00)
Juventus adidas Jacket
Get it from adidas for £37.50 (was £75.00)
Real Madrid CNY Bomber Jacket
Get it from adidas for £60.50 (was £110.00)
Bayern Munich Icons Woven Jacket
Get it from adidas for £42.00 (was £70.00)
Arsenal All-Weather Jacket
Get it from adidas for £42.00 (was £70.00)