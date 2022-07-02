The best football jackets to buy from the Nike and adidas summer sale

Represent you favourite team everywhere you go with these football jackets from Nike and Adidas.

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Whilst there's a break in the football calendar, why not add a fresh new jacket to your wardrobe to represent the team you support for the 2022-23 season. Whether you're a fan of the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 or any other league - Nike and Adidas have some great football jackets on offer.

From lightweight everyday jackets to bomber jackets, there's a style to suit everyone. Here's a round-up of the best football jackets from the Nike and adidas summer sale, which is on right now.

Shop: The best football jackets of the Nike end of season sale

Atletico Madrid Repel Men's Academy AWF Jacket

Nike

Get it from Nike for £47.97 (was £59.95)

Paris Saint-Germain Women's Jacket

Nike

Get it from Nike for £71.97 (89.95)

F.C. Barcelona Men's AWF Jacket

Nike

Get it from Nike for £63.97 (was £84.95)

F.C Barcelona Women's Jacket

Nike

Get it from Nike for £59.97 (was £74.95)

Chelsea F.C Men's Storm-FIT Jacket

Nike

Get it from Nike for £55.97 (was £79.95)

Tottenham Hotspur Dri-FIT Jacket

Nike

Get it from Nike for £62.97 (was £104.97)

Shop: The best football jackets of the adidas end of season sale

Manchester United Teamgeist Woven Jacket

adidas

Get it from adidas for £41.25 (was 75.00)

Manchester United Z.N.E Anthem Jacket

adidas

Get it from adidas for £55.00 (was £110.00)

Juventus adidas Jacket

adidas

Get it from adidas for £37.50 (was £75.00)

Real Madrid CNY Bomber Jacket

adidas

Get it from adidas for £60.50 (was £110.00)

Bayern Munich Icons Woven Jacket

adidas

Get it from adidas for £42.00 (was £70.00)

Arsenal All-Weather Jacket

adidas

Get it from adidas for £42.00 (was £70.00)

