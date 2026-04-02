Following the Dosari shock… Al-Hilal breathes a sigh of relief at the return of their defensive duo

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi breathed a sigh of relief at the return of two of his key defenders ahead of Saturday’s clash with Al-Taawoun in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

Al-Hilal have been plagued by a string of injuries, most notably to Salem Al-Dossari, Sultan Mandash and Frenchman Simon Bouabri.

Al-Hilal announced via its official account on the ‘X’ social media platform that the defensive duo of Muteb Al-Harbi and Hassan Tambakti have recovered.

Al-Hilal’s medical staff confirmed that the pair took part in team training as normal on Thursday.

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Consequently, the decision on whether to field them rests with Simone Inzaghi, though he will have several options given the difficulty of the match against Al-Taawoun.

Al-Hilal sit second in the Roshen League table with 64 points, three points behind leaders Al-Nassr.



