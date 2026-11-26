Florian Wirtz curled home a crucial 79th-minute strike off the post to settle Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League victory away to Club Brugge. Despite the emphatic scoreline, the German playmaker admitted Andoni Iraola's side were far from their best and confessed he did not even look at the goalkeeper before shooting.
Wirtz admits 3-0 scoreline flatters Liverpool in Bruges
Florian Wirtz admitted Liverpool were far from their fluent best despite securing a commanding 3-0 Champions League win away to Club Brugge on Wednesday night. Although Alexander Isak opened the scoring early following a Yann Sommer error, the Belgian hosts tested Alisson Becker repeatedly and saw a Joaquin Seys effort blocked by Dominik Szoboszlai before late goals from Wirtz and Isak settled matters.
"The most important thing is that we have the points. I wouldn't say it was the best we've played this season. There were a lot of things we didn't do well but, in phases, we played good football," Wirtz told TNT Sports. "It wasn't easy here: they put much pressure on us. A 3-0 win maybe doesn't show what the game was, but we are happy and we showed our quality."
'I didn't even look where the goalkeeper was'
Liverpool finally relieved the pressure in the 79th minute when teenage substitute Rio Ngumoha—who had replaced injured Victor Munoz before half-time—switched play from right to left on the counter-attack. Wirtz took one touch to set himself on the edge of the box and curled a strike in off the left post.
"It was a pass from Rio [Ngumoha] again and I just thought I'd give it a go. I didn't even look where the goalkeeper was, so it was a nice goal," Wirtz revealed. "It was important to get the second; we wanted to get it early in the second half, but it took a while. It was definitely important and, after that, Alex [Isak finished] the game completely."
Surviving Brugge's intense press before clinical finish
Playing in bitterly cold conditions at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Liverpool dominated early possession before Brugge's man-to-man intensity forced mistakes. Felix Lemarechal went close twice and Nicolo Tresoldi tested Alisson before Wirtz's breakthrough broke the hosts' resistance.
Earlier in the second half, Wirtz had also carved out a clear opening with a low cross cushioned by Isak for Szoboszlai, only for Sommer to deny the stand-in captain.
Reds turn focus to Anfield clash with FC Porto
Victory lifts Andoni Iraola's men to 12 points from five Champions League league-phase outings, keeping them on course for automatic knockout qualification.
Liverpool next welcome FC Porto to Anfield in Europe, where Wirtz and his team-mates will aim to pair clinical finishing with greater control across the full 90 minutes.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.