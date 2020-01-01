Florentin Pogba: Sochaux sign ex-Atlanta United defender on a free transfer

The Guinea international has returned to France to join the Lion Cubs in the second division after passing his medical examination

Ligue 2 club Sochaux have confirmed the signing of former defender Florentin Pogba on a free transfer on Monday.

Florentin who is the twin brother of Mathias and the elder brother of star Paul Pogba, agreed a three-year contract with Omar Daf's side and he is expected to put pen to paper in the following week.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Atlanta at the end of his brief stint in the Major League Soccer in January.

More teams

🚨📝 Florentin Pogba va rejoindre le FCSM ! Le défenseur international guinéen de 29 ans s’engagera officiellement après avoir satisfait à la visite médicale d'usage. Il a notamment disputé 99 matches avec l'@ASSEofficiel. #Mercato https://t.co/C4BuyBbods — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) May 18, 2020

The move marked a return to French football for the Guinean centre-back who left in January 2018 to play in the Turkish Super Lig for Genclerbirligi and in the within two-and-a-half years.

During his six-month stay in , Pogba managed just eight appearances for the Ankara outfit,however, he was involved in a clash with his teammates for walking off the pitch in a Turkish Super Lig game when they were losing.

"I went off because I was injured and I couldn't continue. I knew the three substitutions had been made. We were trailing, and I kicked the ball out to be able to go off and not waste time,” he told ESPN after the match.

"It's true I should have told the coach beforehand, I must apologise for that. A teammate asked me what was wrong, people started shouting, but I quite simply couldn't finish the match.”

After going six months without a club, the Guinea international went on trial with Spanish outfit Elche in January 2019 but was unable to complete the move due to registration hitch.

He joined a month later, and he played in 16 MLS matches in the 2019 season, helping the Five Stripes win the US Open Cup and the Campeones Cup as well.

Article continues below

Pogba was born in the Guinean capital, Conakry and after playing for U20 team in 2011, he switched his international allegiance to the West African country in March 2013.

He made his competitive debut in a 2014 World Cup qualifying match Mozambique that same year and he has made 21 appearances in total for the Syli Nationale so far.