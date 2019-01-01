Flashback Friday: Singapores' 2-1 win over Jordan in 2009

Singapore will prepare to take on Jordan on the 6th of October in a friendly match as part of their preparations for their 2022 World Cup Qualifier game against Uzbekistan on the 15th of October.

In 2009, the Lions recorded a memorable 2-1 win over their middle eastern counterparts on home soil in the Qualifiers. Noh Alam Shah and Agu Casmir were amongst the goal scorers.

Relive some of the most moments in the video below...