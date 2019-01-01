Firmino sees Salah spark at perfect time for trophy-chasing Liverpool

The Reds forward is delighted to see the Egyptian star back among the goals, with Jurgen Klopp looking to a fearsome attacking unit for inspiration

Roberto Firmino believes Mohamed Salah has picked the “perfect time” to get his spark back, with continuing to look to their front three for Premier League and inspiration.

With Sadio Mane the third member of that fearsome pack, the Reds have seen at least one attacking option firing on all cylinders at any given time.

That has allowed them to cover any dips in form, with Salah enduring an uncharacteristic barren run in front of goal at one stage.

Questions were asked of the Egypt international at the time, but he has responded with a flurry of goals in domestic and European competition to keep Liverpool in the hunt for major honours.

Firmino told the club’s official matchday programme of a man who has found the target five times in his last six appearances: “It's the perfect time for him to get back scoring, to get his belief back.

“He was playing well but just wasn't scoring. He'll be great at helping our team now, both in the Premier League and Champions League.”

Liverpool have been knocked off the top of the Premier League table by , but are still in the title race and readying themselves for a Champions League semi-final with .

Firmino, Salah and Mane will have important roles to play in the closing stages of the campaign, with the former saying of their productive partnership: “We have been together now almost three years, so we are only growing every day.

“As we're training and working hard together, the three of us have become more confident along with the rest of the team.

“Now we're fighting to win two huge competitions and there's nothing better than fighting to win silverware.”

Firmino sat out a 5-0 mauling of Huddersfield last time out with a slight knock, but is hoping to return to action imminently and put himself in a position to add to his 16 goals this season.

“Sometimes I plan the goal celebrations,” said a international who plays with a smile on his face.

“I see some videos online and I practise them, whereas on other occasions that's really not the case - it's totally spontaneous and I sometimes do crazy things that even I myself don't understand!

“I just want to make the most of the moment and celebrate what I've done.”

Liverpool are due at Camp Nou for a meeting with Barcelona on Wednesday, before then taking in a Premier League clash with Newcastle and former manager Rafa Benitez at St James’ Park on Saturday.