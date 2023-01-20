'I intend to stay' - Firmino reveals desire to sign new Liverpool contract amid transfer links

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has clarified his intentions of staying at the club, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Firmino's deal expires in June

Linked with move away from club

Has since committed future to Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Talks have taken place but thus far there has been little progress, leading to the Brazilian being linked with a move away from the club. Most recently, he was tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, however Firmino has since underlined he is happy at Merseyside, as he wants to continue playing at the highest level.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s incredible playing high-level football here with great players, stars of the game,” Firmino told the latest issue of the official Liverpool magazine. “I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool FC. It’s a dream for all players to win the Premier League and Champions League. It’s history, a huge legacy. When it happened, we felt tremendously privileged, grateful to God for having given this to us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino's words echo those of his manager, who admitted on Wednesday that he wants the Brazilian to stay beyond his current deal. Jurgen Klopp will be without the forward for Saturday's crunch match against fellow league strugglers Chelsea, though, as Firmino continues to nurse a calf injury sustained in training before Christmas.

WHAT NEXT? With Firmino coming out to openly commit his future to Liverpool, all that remains is for both player and club to agree on the terms of a new deal before the Brazilian's stay is extended.