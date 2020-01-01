Fiorentina sack Iachini and re-appoint former Italy boss Prandelli

The 63-year-old returns as Fiorentina head coach, with La Viola simultaneously announcing their former manager's sacking

have appointed Cesare Prandelli as their head coach for a second time after the club sacked Giuseppe Iachini.

Prandelli previously managed La Viola between 2005 and 2010 before he left to take over from Marcello Lippi as 's national team boss.

The 63-year-old had been out of management since his contract with was terminated in June 2019, but he returns to the Artemio Franchi following Iachini's dismissal.

Iachini was relieved of his duties on Monday after Fiorentina picked up only eight points from their first seven Serie A games this season, having finished 10th last season. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw away to before the international break.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the current results require a change of technical guidance.

"We believe that his skills, his professional history and his humanity, recognised and appreciated by the whole world of football, make Prandelli the most suitable person to sit on the Viola bench.

"I shared the management's choice to focus on Prandelli as the new coach, considering him the ideal candidate for his experience and his maximum motivation to return to work for us."

Fiorentina did not confirm the length of Prandelli's contract, which will likely be revealed when he is presented to the media on Tuesday.

Prandelli will have the chance to settle back in to familiar surroundings during the international break, with time to work with his new players before their next game.

Fiorentina host minnows Benevento on November 22, before a fourth-round tie away to and a trip to high-flying before the end of the month.

Prandelli has had a long managerial career since beginning with the youth side in 1990, and he has branched out in recent years.

Before taking the Italy job, he has never managed outside of his home country but has since taken charge of , and Dubai-based Al-Nasr.

His most recent job was a short stint at Genoa between 2018 and 2019, though he only managed four wins from his 24 games in charge.