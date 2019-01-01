Figueroa: No worries, goals will flow for Diogo

The Johor Darul Ta'zim main man had plenty of chances against PKNS to add to his tally for the season but his wastefulness isn't a worry for Figueroa.

The big Brazilian has already scored seven goals for his new club since joining in the close season from Buriram United. Five in the and two more in the AFC for Johor Darul Ta'zim represents good value for the big name signing.

Yet sometimes it would feel that Diogo Luis Santo can seemed rather wasteful in front of goal, especially given his intelligence in either making the run or his combination play with his team mates to get into those goal-scoring positions. The 3-1 win over FC was one such match where Diogo could have easily overtaken the Super League top scorer lead, had he converted his chances.

But team manager Luciano Figueroa is not worried yet about Diogo's profligacy in front of goal and as an expert of the subject having been a striker himself, the Argentine is confident that Saturday's match was only a blip and Diogo will soon find his accuracy once again.

"I was a striker before and I know how Diogo feel. He’s very important for us and he’ll keep on trying and I’m sure the goals will come," said Figueroa after the match.

The match was a second meeting in four days between JDT and PKNS, this time the result favouring the home side after Wednesday's disappointing exit from the . Afiq Fazail and Gonzalo Cabrera put the home side into a comfortable 2-0 lead after only 14 minutes played.

That eased the pressure on the home side and while PKNS did pull a goal back through a superb Gabriel Guerra strike from distance early in the second half, it was JDT who went on to continue to dominate the game. Chances after chances went begging before Safawi Rasid added the cherry on top of the cake with a goal in the 85th minute.

"We always try to score early. Sometimes we cannot but this game the players were very good. We had this game a lot of goal scoring situations and we try to end the game early. We had a lot of set piece situations but we couldn’t score. Even games before this, it’s the same. That is something we need to improve," added Figueroa.

JDT will next welcome Marouane Fellaini and his Shandong Luneng side on Wednesday when the ACL returns to Johor Bahru for the second time this season.

