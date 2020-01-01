Fight between Lloris and Son shows Tottenham’s desire to win - Lucas

The Brazilian winger insists the disagreement between his Spurs team-mates was actually a positive sign for Jose Mourinho's team

The on-field incident between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min during 's win over showed the desire within the team to do better, according to Lucas Moura.

Captain Lloris and forward Son were involved in a disagreement as the players left the field at half-time in Monday's Premier League fixture, though the former insisted after the game there was no problem between the pair.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho described it as "beautiful" in his post-match interview following the 1-0 triumph, with Lucas insisting such occurrences are "completely normal" within most sides.

The Brazilian forward also believes the bust-up - Lloris revealed after the final whistle he had taken issue with his team-mate for failing to track back with 's Richarlison - is a positive sign as Tottenham aim to make a late charge to qualify for next season's .

"It's completely normal in a team," Lucas told Sky Sports when asked about the disagreement between his colleagues. "I think every team has this.

"It shows that we want to win, we want to be in a better position.

"We know that we can do better, we know our quality.

"When we get angry with each other on the pitch, it's to show that we can do better."

The narrow home victory over Everton lifted Spurs up to eighth in the table, though they still face an almighty task to climb into the top four with only five games remaining.

However, fifth place - currently occupied by - could yet be enough to get Champions League football, depending on the verdict of 's hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"We still have five games to play and we still have the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League," Lucas said ahead of Thursday's trip to relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

"We know it's very, very difficult, but it's not impossible. We know, in football, anything can happen.

"If we qualify for the , it's not our objective because we want Champions League but it is also a beautiful competition."

Tottenham are in action again on Thursday when they visit Bournemouth and then host on Sunday.