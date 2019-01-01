FIFA Rankings: India unmoved at 101

The Indian national team have remained at the same position since the April edition of the FIFA World Rankings

The Indian national team remain unmoved in the June 2019 edition of the FIFA Rankings released on Friday.

Following 's exit from the 2019 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) , have had a change in coach with Igor Stimac replacing Stephen Constantine.

Under Stimac, India recently participated in the King's Cup 2019 in where a 3-1 defeat against Curacao (79) was backed by a 1-0 win over hosts (116) in the third-place play-off.

The Blue Tigers are set to face Tajikistan (120), DPR Korea (122) and Syria (85) in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2019 next. India enter the tournament as defending champions.

Meanwhile, in the global standings, continue to lead at the top having bettered their advantage over second-placed who also stay put in their position, the same as and at third and fourth spots respectively.

2019 champions have displaced to stand fifth while (7) has gained two places. (11 - tied with ), and (both at 14) have also moved two places up.