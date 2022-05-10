FIFA franchise to rebrand as EA Sports FC as video game giant set to end partnership with world football's governing body

EA Sports have announced that they will rebrand their FIFA video game series as EA Sports FC, ending a three-decade partnership with world football's official governing body.

The media developer, who have handled production of the popular series of football games since 1993's FIFA International Soccer, confirmed the changes would come following the release of their next edition FIFA 23, later this year.

The game series, among the best-selling franchises of all-time, has emerged as the dominant football genre experience under EA's stewardship, but the company says that it is time for a fresh chapter.

What has been said?

"[We] want to start by thanking this incredible community of more than 150 million fans for helping build the world’s biggest football entertainment platform," read an official statement from company executive vice president Cam Weber. "After nearly 30 years of creating genre-defining interactive football experiences, we will soon begin an exciting new era.

"Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.

"Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there.

"This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity – to innovate, create and evolve. This is much more than just a change of symbol - as EA SPORTS, we’re committed to ensuring EA SPORTS FC is a symbol of change. [We] look forward to sharing more detail on these plans in the coming months."

Will FIFA 23 still be released?

Within the statement, EA Sports confirmed that the new project would launch in 2023, meaning that the expected next edition of the FIFA series - FIFA 23 - can be anticipated to be released as planned.

The edition will likely prove a swansong for the franchise, which sits alongside Mario, Pokemon, Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty and Sonic as the most popular and enduring icons of video game history.

Further details will likely come over the next few months, but EA Sports have already promised that their final FIFA game will be the most expansive edition of the series to date.

