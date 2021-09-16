FIFA 22 ratings: Miedema, Bronze, Rapinoe and the best female footballers revealed

There are no representatives from the USWNT in the top four ranked players, with star turns from Arsenal, Manchester City and Lyon leading the way

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has been confirmed as one of the best female players on FIFA 22 with a rating of 92, but who joins her at the top of the game?

Star turns from Arsenal, Manchester City, Lyon and Chelsea make up the top four, with Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard and Sam Kerr figuring prominently, while six members of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) side are in the highest-rated 22.

Who else makes that list? Goal brings you the full rundown.

FIFA 22: Who are the best female players?

Rank Player Position FIFA 22 rating =1 Vivianne Miedema ST 92 =1 Lucy Bronze RB 92 =1 Wendie Renard CB 92 4 Sam Kerr ST 91 =5 Amandine Henry CDM 90 =5 Dzsenifer Marozsan CM 90 =5 Caroline Hansen RW 90 =5 Tobin Heath RW 90 =5 Megan Rapinoe LW 90 =5 Alex Morgan ST 90 =11 Julie Ertz CM 89 =11 Eugenie Le Sommer ST 89 =11 Lieke Martens LW 89 =11 Christine Sinclair ST 89 =15 Fran Kirby CAM 88 =15 Alexandra Popp ST 88 =15 Becky Sauerbrunn CB 88 =18 Jenni Hermoso CAM 87 =18 Amel Majri LB 87 =18 Kim Little CAM 87 =18 Lindsey Horan CAM 87 =18 Sara Dabritz CM 87

Why did these players top the charts?

FA Women's Super League star Miedema sits joint-top of the charts, with the Dutch forward having hit more than 100 goals for Arsenal during her time in England.

Renard and Bronze are more concerned with defensive duties, but Chelsea star Kerr is another notable goal-getter.

Outside of that elite group at the summit, it comes as no surprise to find that the USWNT is well represented.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath are among the U.S. World Cup winners to get impressive ratings in FIFA 22.

Talented performers from 10 different nationalities are included in the top 22 players on the game, with experienced forward Christine Sinclair making the cut for 2020 Olympic gold medal winners Canada.

