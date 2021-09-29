FIFA 22 cheap in UK: How to buy new game and PS5 stock ahead of release date

The new edition of the world's biggest football game is coming - here's you all you need to know, including where you can find PS5 stock on Thursday

FIFA 21 reached over 25 million players across gaming devices and FIFA 22 is set to be bigger than ever, releasing officially on Friday October 1.

Fans have known that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe would be on the cover of FIFA 22 since the first trailer released in July, which showed the new features and graphics. Since then, there has been lots of talk and excitement as many speculated on how EA would improve the game.

Goal got its hands on a copy of FIFA 22 ahead of launch and our review said: “Matches look more realistic, feel more realistic... and are more enjoyable to play as they are no longer pure pace-focused pinball games. FIFA 22 is the most fun FIFA in years, especially thanks to the addition of the Volta Arcade games.”

How to buy FIFA 22 for cheap in the UK ahead of release date

Ahead of the FIFA 22 launch, Goal has partnered with social media platform TikTok and UK retailer Maplin to bring some great gaming deals to fans.

To celebrate the game's release, Goal is hosting a two-hour FIFA 22 live stream on Thursday September 30 at 1pm UK time. The live stream will be taking place exclusively on @GoalGlobal.

As well as showcasing the new gameplay and features on our live stream, Goal is giving viewers access a day early to buy FIFA 22 at a great price below the recommended retail price (RRP).

Alongside this, @GoalGlobal will be selling FIFA 22 and video gaming essentials in-app to UK-based fans, who won’t have to leave the social media platform to make the purchase.

The FIFA 22-led livestream will be hosted by popular esports streamer and caster Brandon Smith, who will showcase the new game, completing challenges and talking with fans ahead of the game’s official launch date on Friday.

Brandon Smith has worked with an impressive roster of esports partners alongside his commentating partner Richard Buckley. Between them, they have given their voices to the most prestigious of FIFA games and tournaments, including at a sold-out O2 Arena event.

FIFA 22 ​​Prices on Goal live stream

PS5 & Xbox Series X at £54.99 (£15 off RRP)

PS4 & Xbox One at £49.99 (£10 off RRP)

Nintendo Switch £29.99 (£5 off RRP)

All stock sold during the event will be fulfilled by TikTok partner and online electronics retailer, Maplin. FIFA 22 will be delivered on Friday - ensuring next-day delivery for all orders.

Whilst fans and viewers from all over the world will be able to enjoy the live stream, on this occasion, purchases and shipping are UK only.

@goalglobal Tune in to Goal’s live stream on Thursday from 1pm UK time for FIFA 22 games, PS5 consoles + much more - featuring @bsmith_esports 🎮⚽️♥️ ♬ original sound - Goal

Where to buy PlayStation 5 consoles for playing FIFA 22

Almost a year on from its release, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console is still notoriously difficult to find. Like, seriously hard. There are websites and teams dedicated to finding stock the moment it comes in, and yet it disappears almost as soon as it arrives. PS5 consoles are like gold dust.

Most people expected they'd already have their PS5s ready to play FIFA 22. That’s why Goal is happy to announce that we’ve managed to secure a handful of PS5 consoles that will be sold exclusively to viewers during Thursday’s live stream.

The consoles will be on sale at £449 for a disc edition, and £359.99 for the digital edition. They'll be released across the duration of the live stream, meaning there will be multiple chances to grab one.

Which games consoles will FIFA 22 be playable on?

FIFA 22 will be available on PC, Playstation 4, PS5, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles and Nintendo Switch.

While FIFA 22 will be on sale for the duration of Thursday's stream, the PS5 consoles and Xbox S bundles will be added when host Brandon Smith achieves in-game milestones, such as scoring with a goalkeeper or unpacking a high-rated player in FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team mode.

Fans will be able to browse Goal’s TikTok storefront which will also carry charging cables, controllers and other gaming accessories.

Those who do buy FIFA 22 will discover it is the most fun iteration in years, but it’s also set to be the most inclusive game for women yet, as Alex Scott becomes the first English-speaking female commentator to be featured. Players will also have the ability to create their own female players on Pro Clubs for the first time, which opens doors to create mixed-gender football teams.

Brandon Smith will be going live on @GoalGlobal’s TikTok account on Thursday September 30 from 1-3pm UK time.