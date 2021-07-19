FIFA 21 new release: GOALSTUDIO clothing range now available on Volta Football

Clothing from the Goal’s football-inspired lifestyle brand can now be worn in-game on EA SPORTS’ title

Goal fans can now take to FIFA 21’s streets wearing classic items and an exclusive, digital-only kit from GOALSTUDIO, all featuring the iconic Goal logo.

Available now until August 13, the Volta Football drop features the orange striker hoodie, player emblem jersey, heart-ball graphic t-shirt and Grab-ity Balance Pro sandals from previous GOALSTUDIO collections.

Exclusive to FIFA 21 is the GOALSTUDIO x VOLTA FOOTBALL Freestyle Shirts and Shorts pairing, which features a black and grey tie-dye pattern last seen in the Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

All items can be unlocked by completing in-game challenges or purchased using Volta Football coins.

By appearing in Volta Football, GOALSTUDIO joins the likes of FC Harlem, PSG x Jordan, BALR, and Nowhere FC in the line of brands to have featured drops in the game.

Based in Korea, GOALSTUDIO concept stores can be found across the country with its flagship store in the trend-setting Gangnam district.

The clothing has been worn by many of Korea’s K-pop stars, with it being seen on Baekhyun, leader of K-pop supergroup SuperM; Kang Min-kyung, singer and one half of Davichi; and actress and singer Son Dam-bi.

As well as GOALSTUDIO apparel, the brand is home to capsule collections created with brands including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Slow Steady Football Club. Earlier this year, it became the kit supplier of K-League side Daegu FC.