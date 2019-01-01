FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Lukaku and Lewandowski lead the attack
Romelu Lukaku, Robert Lewandowski and Fabio Quagliarella lead the attack in the latest star-studded FIFA 19 Team of the Week.
Bayern Munich star Lewandowski is the highest-rated card available this week, having his overall figure boosted up to 93 after he helped his side pull level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.
Lukaku, who once again proved decisive for Manchester United with two goals against Southampton, joins him in attack with a rating of 89, while Sampdoria captain Quagliarella, after taking his tally up to 19 goals in 25 games this season, is now lifted to 88.
But there is quality spread all the way through this week's team, with Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, the second-best rated in the team at 91, partnering Barcelona's Gerard Pique, now at 89, in defence.
Meanwhile, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes the cut, as do Lyon star Nabil Fekir and Feyenoord's hat-trick hero Robin van Persie.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan
CB - Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
CB - Gerard Pique - Barcelona
CB - Fabian Schar - Newcastle
CDM - Charles Aranguiz - Bayer Leverkusen
CAM - Nabil Fekir - Lyon
CAM - Gylfi Sigurdsson - Everton
CAM - Robin van Persie - Feyenoord
ST - Fabio Quagliarella - Sampdoria
ST - Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United
ST - Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
BENCH
GK - Camilo Vargas - Deportivo Cali
LWB - Filip Kostic - Eintracht Frankfurt
CM - Steven Zuber - Stuttgart
LM - Flavien Tait - Angers
LW - Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal
ST - Cristhian Stuani - Girona
ST - Alvaro Morata - Atletico Madrid
RESERVES
CB - Hwang Hyun-soo - FC Seoul
CAM - Marcus Maddison - Peterborough
ST - Dever Orgill- Ankaragucu
ST - Léandre Tawamba - Al-Taawon
ST - Ji Dong-won - Augsburg