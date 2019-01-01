FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season: Hazard, Sterling and Salah headline squad

Manchester City and Liverpool dominate this year's squad, but the Chelsea star is the highest-rated player

Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah have been included in 's Ultimate Team Premier League Team of the Season.

's Alisson, who collected the league's Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets, is shielded by a backline of his team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, ably assited by 's Aymeric Laporte.

City's Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva are two of the midfielders, joined by Christian Eriksen of .

A three-man attack consists of Salah and the City pairing of Sterling and Sergio Aguero, offering three of the best attacker in the game today.

While the starting XI is loaded with talent, the bench is equally impressive with the likes of Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min and Sadio Mane among the fan-favorites included in the squad.

Filling out the bench are Ederson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alexandre Lacazette, Matt Doherty and James Maddison.

See the full squads below...

FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season Starting XI

Position Player Club GK Alisson Liverpool CB Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB Virgil van Dijk Liverpool LB Andrew Robertson Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool CDM Fernandindo Manchester City CM Bernardo Silva Manchester City CAM Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur RW Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW Raheem Sterling Manchester City LW Eden Hazard ST Sergio Aguero Manchester City FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season Bench/Reserves