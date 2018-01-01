FIFA 19 bargains: Best English Ultimate Team players under 5,000 coins

Jesse Lingard and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are among the five Three Lions superstars you can buy for cheap on the FUT market.

It feels like a lifetime ago now, but earlier this year England had its best performance at a World Cup in decades.

Manager Gareth Southgate bravely led his young Lions through all the way to the semi-finals and managed to make the nation believe once more.

If you're wishing to relive the summer and recently received FIFA 19 for Christmas then why not create an all English squad on Ultimate Team?

Goal has already done the hard work for you and found five exceptional cards who each cost less than 5,000 coins - some of these are incredible bargains!

Danny Rose - 80

On the surface, this card looks pretty average: 76 pace, 77 dribbling, 79 defending and 76 physicality. However, some of Danny Rose's in-game stats are very good and make him a superb left-back to play with. Especially as he will only cost you around 800 coins.

It is rare nowadays to find a full-back that is strong both going forward and defensively, but fortunately Rose is talented at both ends of the pitch.

He is an excellent ball winner with 81 interceptions, 83 standing tackles and 84 slide tackles - better than Harry Maguire who almost made this list. His 76 pace is decent but you'll be bound to find a good delivery once you venture forward thanks to his 81 crossing.

Jesse Lingard - 82

Next on the list is Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, who unbelievably only costs 1.1k coins on the Ultimate Team market.

The attacking midfielder is fantastic on the ball with overall dribbling stat of 84 which is made up of 86 agility, 86 balance, 83 reactions, 83 ball control, 83 dribbling and 84 composure. Add his 81 pace and four-star skill moves and you have an incredibly dangerous midfielder.

That is without factoring in Lingard's shooting ability. The Englishman is potent from outside the box with 80 shot power and curve, but you will also regularly find him available in space thanks to his 86 positioning.

Finally, with 82 vision and 87 stamina, you have a complete playmaker who will cause your opponents problems from the first whistle to the last.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 80

Another central midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is every FIFA player's dream.

The Liverpool man has it all: pace, power, skills and even a good weak-foot. The Ox can defend but he's undoubtedly at his best when transitioning the play into attack with his high defensive and attacking work-rates. All of that will cost you just 950 coins on Ultimate Team.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is perfect for starting counterattacks with his 85 pace and can find a killer pass at ease thanks to his 81 vision and 80 short passing.

However, if there are not any passing options he is perfectly capable of going on a solo effort with his 88 balance, 84 ball control and 84 dribbling as well as his four-star skills and weak-foot. He may even net you a screamer from outside the box thanks to his 80 shot power.

Jamie Vardy - 82

He might be the only player on this list who is now retired from international duty, but Jamie Vardy is more than good enough to compete at the top level.

The Leicester City forward will inject incredible pace into your squad with his 89 acceleration and 91 sprint speed.

However, what separates Vardy from your typical pace merchant on FIFA is his fantastic finishing ability. The forward is extremely clinical in the box with 85 positioning, 85 finishing, 85 shot power and 82 volleys.

Some may be put off by this three-star skills but just like in real life, Vardy is at his best when latching on to a through ball. With the calibre of midfielders above him in this list, you should not have any trouble finding Vardy in space.

Vardy is the ideal striker for a starter squad, you will get an incredible bang for your buck considering he only costs around 1.5k coins.

Marcus Rashford - 81

Concluding this list is another pacey forward in Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford, who is listed as a left-winger on FIFA 19.

The youngster feels so good to use on Ultimate Team with his blistering 92 pace (90 acceleration and 93 sprint speed) and 88 agility, making him near-impossible to tackle.

But what really makes this card worth picking up, especially at the small price of 1.1k coins, is his unpredictability. Rashford is able to pull out moments of magic thanks to his four-star skills, four-star weak-foot and ridiculous 87 shot power.

The winger is very consistent too, with all of his stats (apart from jumping and defensive) in the yellows and above. This is a card your opponents will hate to come up against.