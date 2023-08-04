Feyenoord vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Cup match between Feyenoord and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord will face PSV in a highly anticipated clash between two of the biggest clubs in the Netherlands. The Johan Cruyff Shield match will be played on Friday at De Kuip in Rotterdam and will be the curtain-raiser for the 2023-24 Eredivisie season.

Feyenoord are the defending champions of the Eredivisie, while PSV finished as runners-up last season. These two teams were separated by seven points at the top of the table and will now be looking to start the new season with a win.

The match is sure to be a thrilling contest, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The winner will take home the Johan Cruyff Shield, which is also known as the Dutch Super Cup. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Feyenoord vs PSV kick-off time

Date: August 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: De Kuip Stadium

The game between Feyenoord and PSV will be played at De Kuip Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 7 pm BST for fans in the US.

How to watch Feyenoord vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

Live updates on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The Feyenoord vs PSV fixture will not be televised in the UK. However, match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord's front line is expected to be led by Santiago Gimenez in their match against PSV. Gimenez showcased his goal-scoring prowess last season, netting 15 times in the Eredivisie.

The star signing for Feyenoord this summer is Calvin Stengs, who joined the club from Nice on a four-year deal. He will play a crucial role in midfield alongside the influential Netherlands international Mats Wieffer.

Feyenoord predicted XI: Bijlow; Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Zerrouki; Jahanbakhsh, Stengs, Paixao; Gimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Wellenreuther Defenders: Pedersen, Geertruida, Hartman, López, van den Belt, Trauner (captain), Beelen, Hendriks, Milambo, Kasanwirjo, Hancko Midfielders: Zerrouki, Timber, Wieffer, Bullaude Forwards: Jahanbakhsh, Ueda, Stengs, Dilrosun, Paixão, Minteh, Walemark, Giménez

PSV team news

Joint-top Eredivisie scorer Xavi Simons has departed Eindhoven for Paris, and Erick Gutierrez has returned to Mexico. But on the positive side, Peter Bosz has managed to secure the services of highly-rated winger Noa Lang.

PSV is anticipated to field Luuk de Jong as their focal point in a 4-3-3 formation, with 20-year-old American striker Ricardo Pepi starting on the bench, despite showcasing his skills with two goals in pre-season matches.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Sambo, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Sangare, Veerman, Babadi; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benítez, Drommel, Waterman, Peersman Defenders: Sambo, Teze, Obispo, Ramalho, Boscagli, Mwene, Van Aanholt, Oppegard Midfielders: Sangare, Lang, Junior, Til, Veerman, Babadi, Land, Saibari Forwards: Lang, de Jong, Bakayoko, Pepi, El Ghazi, Vertessen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Feyenoord 2-2 PSV Eredivisie September 2022 PSV 4-3 Feyenoord Eredivisie May 2022 Feyenoord 2-2 PSV Eredivisie September 2021 PSV 0-4 Feyenoord Eredivisie March 2021 PSV 1-1 Feyenoord Eredivisie

Useful links