Feyenoord vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord will take on Celtic in their first Group E game in the UEFA Champions League at the De Kuip Stadium on Tuesday.

Feyenoord started their season with two back-to-back draws. They have since bounced back to string together three wins in a row. They have found form in front of goal, scoring 17 goals in their last three matches, and will be confident of scoring against Celtic as well.

Having netted 13 points from their five league games so far, Celtic are already top of the Scottish Premiership. They will be hoping to take that confidence into the Champions League and start their group stage campaign with a win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Feyenoord vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: De Kuip

The game between Feyenoord and Celtic will be played at the De Kuip Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord will be without their star striker Santiago Gimenez on Tuesday due to a two-game suspension. This suspension stems from Gimenez's red card in extra time during last season's Europa League quarter-finals against Roma.

Gimenez has been in fantastic form, scoring six goals in his last four matches and his absence presents a challenge for coach Arne Slot. The backup option, Ayase Ueda, returned from international duty with an injury.

Feyenoord predicted XI: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Stengs, Ivanusec; Paixao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Van Sas Defenders: Nieuwkoop, Beelen, Geertruida, Hartman, Lopez, Trauner, Hancko Midfielders: Zerrouki, Timber, van den Belt, Wieffer, Zechiël, Milambo, Lingr Forwards: Jahanbakhsh, Ueda, Stengs, Dilrosun, Paixão, Ivanusec, Minteh, Sauer, Gimenez

Celtic team news

Celtic might consider reintroducing Reo Hatate into their starting lineup. He made his comeback from a calf injury with an appearance on Saturday.

While Cameron Carter-Vickers and Marco Tilio are getting closer to returning to action, they are not yet ready for Tuesday's game as they have recently resumed training. Winger Liel Abada is dealing with a thigh injury that could keep him out of action for up to four months.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Nawrocki, Welsh, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston, Lagerbielke Midfielders: Iwata, Soro, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Maeda

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first ever fixture between Feyenoord and Celtic.

