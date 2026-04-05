Feyenoord player gets absolutely torn to shreds: 'He’s a professional footballer, isn’t he!? Outrageous, absolutely outrageous!'

Kenneth Perez has launched a scathing attack on Feyenoord following Sunday’s goalless draw against FC Volendam (0-0). The ESPN analyst felt the Rotterdam side put in a shockingly poor performance. “What was missing from that match? Quality. Simply players with quality. Players who can make a difference on their own,” said Perez on the programme *Dit was het weekend*.

Feyenoord played an extremely lacklustre match and were held to a 0-0 draw in Volendam. Neither side created much, but both had great chances to win in the closing stages.

Perez did not go easy on the Rotterdam side and pointed to their total lack of creativity. “But there’s no one, absolutely no one – and I’m looking specifically at Feyenoord here – who can do something surprising or anything like that.”

The analyst cites several situations in which Feyenoord fall short. “Everything is so predictable and everyone already knows what they’re doing.”

Perez’s main focus is on the defining moment of the match: Aymen Sliti’s massive chance. The Feyenoord substitute found himself unmarked 1.5 metres from goal, ready to head the ball in, but he headed wide to the disbelief of many.

“Even if you can’t head the ball, you can still get a shot on goal,” sighs Perez. “This is truly scandalously bad. So scandalously bad!”

He emphasised that there are minimum requirements for professional footballers. “Just to be clear, this is a professional footballer, isn’t it? He’s supposed to be able to head the ball to some extent.” According to Perez, it’s not about perfection, but about basic skills that can be expected at this level.

Finally, he described the miss in a mocking manner. “This is a clear-cut chance from five yards out. He can’t even get it on target, because what happens is: eyes closed and heading it like a turtle.”