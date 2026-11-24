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Paris Saint-Germain forward Ferran Torres has completed a significant real estate acquisition by purchasing the corporate headquarters of his former club, Valencia. The Spain international has reportedly committed approximately €7 million to secure the property, effectively becoming the landlord for the team where he began his professional career.

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A major investment in the heart of Valencia

In a fascinating turn of events for the former Los Che academy graduate, Torres has finalized the purchase of the building that currently houses Valencia’s administrative offices. Situated directly adjacent to the iconic Mestalla stadium, the property is a substantial asset consisting of a ground floor plus five additional levels. The total surface area of the building spans roughly 5,000 square meters, representing a significant addition to the player's growing business portfolio in the city.

The deal was first reported by Valencia Plaza and subsequently confirmed by AS. This transaction highlights the PSG star's continued connection to his hometown, even as his playing career has taken him to Manchester City, Barcelona, and now the French capital. By spending €7m on this specific site, Torres is positioning himself at the center of the city's future urban redevelopment plans, showing a keen eye for long-term financial growth outside of football.

The building serves as the nerve center for the club’s daily operations, but its status as the team's headquarters is now temporary following this change in ownership. While Torres is the new owner, the club will not be vacating the premises immediately. This arrangement creates a unique dynamic where one of the most successful products of the club's youth system is now technically the employer's landlord, collecting rent from the institution that gave him his start in the professional game.

Relocation plans for the Nou Mestalla

This property sale is directly linked to Valencia’s long-standing stadium project. With work on the Nou Mestalla progressing according to the established schedule, the club is preparing to transition to its new home starting next season. Part of this move involves consolidating all administrative functions within the new stadium complex, rendering the old office building surplus to their long-term requirements. Consequently, the club put the building on the market to raise capital.

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Until the new stadium is fully completed and ready for occupation, Valencia will remain in the building as a tenant. This ensures that the club's operations continue without disruption during the final stages of the stadium construction. For the club, selling the asset now provides immediate liquidity, while for Torres, it secures a prime piece of real estate in a district that is expected to undergo a massive transformation once the old stadium is eventually demolished.

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Building a local property empire

This latest acquisition is not the first foray into the Valencia property market for the 26-year-old attacker. Torres already owns another significant property in the vicinity of Mestalla, which features approximately 50 individual offices. He clearly views the area as a high-potential zone for future appreciation. The strategic value of these investments is tied to the eventual fate of the current stadium site, which is slated for a total overhaul once the team moves across the city.

Current plans suggest that the land occupied by the Mestalla will eventually be cleared to make way for a residential development consisting of roughly 500 new homes. This shift from a sporting venue to a residential and commercial hub is expected to drive property values significantly higher. While Torres has secured his latest piece of the puzzle, Valencia is still actively seeking a buyer for the main stadium plot, which carries an estimated valuation of nearly €150 million.

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Financial boost for January reinforcements

The €7m windfall from this sale will go directly into Valencia’s accounts, providing a much-needed boost to the club's financial flexibility. In the short term, these funds are expected to be pivotal for the upcoming winter transfer window. The club’s management has already identified several key positions that require strengthening to remain competitive in La Liga, and the capital from the Torres deal provides the necessary resources to pursue targets in January.

For Torres, the move further solidifies his status as a savvy investor. While his primary focus remains on delivering titles for PSG and the Spanish national team, his business activities in Valencia ensure he will remain a major figure in the city for decades to come.