Fernandes labelled 'the brain' as Schweinsteiger identifies Man Utd star's most underappreciated attribute

Bastian Schweinsteiger has hailed Bruno Fernandes as ''the brain'' of Manchester United and praised his ''smart moves'' and work rate on the pitch.

Schweinsteiger admires hard working Fernandes

Calls him the 'brain' of the team

Believes Casemiro will help Man Utd shine

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary German midfielder spent a couple of years at Old Trafford in the twilight of his illustrious career. Schweinsteiger continues to follow United closely and has talked up Fernandes as one of the most important players in Erik ten Hag's current squad. He has also identified the one key area in which the Portuguese star deserves more credit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I call him 'the brain'. Like he literally moves so smart on the field and do you know what, you actually like kind of underestimate [his work rate],'' Schweinsteiger has told Manchester United's official website. ''Of course, he’s making his assists, or he is scoring the goals and makes great passes but Bruno Fernandes, he is working very hard.

"His numbers are high [for the distance] he runs on the field, and I really like watching him because whatever he does, it makes sense.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Schweinsteiger also praised United's marquee summer acquisition in midfield from Real Madrid, Casemiro. "Casemiro is one of the best, definitely in that position, at the moment. He sniffs the danger quite well and he is a good passer,'' he added. ''He scored an amazing goal against Switzerland [in the World Cup] as well and he is a very important piece for the Brazilian national team. He is one of the leaders there, and you can see that, and you can feel that and, yeah, I hope he can bring the sharpness back on the Manchester United field as well.''

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES & CASEMIRO? The midfield pair have finished their respective World Cup campaigns with Portugal and Brazil and will be back in club action on December 21 in a League Cup clash with Burnley.