Fenerbahce player ratings vs Eyupspor: Vedat Muriqi and Irfan Kahveci run riot in eight-goal destruction

Fenerbahce produced a performance of terrifying clinical efficiency at the Sukru Saracoglu, dismantling Eyupspor 8-0 in a display that felt less like a football match and more like a training exercise in final-third penetration. From the opening whistle, Ismail Kartal's side exploited the vertical channels with surgical precision, utilizing a high defensive line to compress the pitch and force the visitors into a perpetual state of defensive panic. The fluidity between the lines was exceptional, as the hosts registered 13 shots on target, converting a staggering percentage of their opportunities.

The structural collapse of Eyupspor was accelerated by Fenerbahce's aggressive counter-pressing and the brilliant positional interchange between their attacking quartet. While the scoreline reflects a mismatch in quality, the tactical "why" lies in Fenerbahce's ability to create numerical overloads in wide areas before delivering devastating cutbacks. By the time the fourth goal went in before the interval, the game had transitioned into a psychological battle that the visitors had already lost, allowing the hosts to pad the scoreline with four further goals in a second half defined by total technical superiority.

Goalkeeper & defence

Ederson - 7/10

A largely ceremonial afternoon for the Brazilian, who was a spectator for the vast majority of the 90 minutes. He maintained his focus to make six saves, mostly from speculative long-range efforts, ensuring the clean sheet remained intact while offering his usual composed distribution from the back.

Nelson Semedo - 8/10

Semedo provided constant width on the right flank, acting more as a secondary winger than a traditional full-back. His recovery pace snuffed out the few counter-attacking opportunities Eyupspor attempted, and his overlapping runs were crucial in creating space for Greenwood to drift inside.

Milan Skriniar - 8/10

The Slovakian was the bedrock of the defense for 70 minutes, winning every aerial duel and organizing the high line with veteran authority. His ability to step into midfield and break the first line of pressure allowed Fenerbahce to sustain their suffocating attacking momentum.

Nathan Ake - 8/10

Ake’s reading of the game was impeccable, often intercepting passes before they could reach the Eyupspor forwards. His left-footed distribution added a vital dimension to the build-up play, ensuring the transition from defense to attack was both rapid and secure.

Archie Brown - 9/10

An elite performance from the young full-back, who balanced his defensive duties with marauding offensive intent. He capped a fine display with an assist for Muriqi’s goal in the 47th minute and remained a constant threat until his substitution in the 85th minute.

Midfield

Matteo Guendouzi - 9/10

Guendouzi was the heartbeat of the midfield, dictating the tempo and breaking lines with ease. He found the back of the net in the 38th minute following a brilliant combination with Kahveci, illustrating his growth into a complete box-to-box presence under Kartal.

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

The veteran midfielder provided the necessary ballast, allowing the more creative players to flourish. Before being withdrawn at half-time to preserve his legs, Kante recorded a high number of ball recoveries and ensured Eyupspor never gained a foothold in the central zone.

Irfan Kahveci - 10/10

A flawless performance from the Turkish playmaker. Kahveci was involved in nearly everything, scoring twice (38' and 45+1') and providing two crucial assists for Muriqi. His vision and weight of pass were of a standard that Eyupspor simply could not live with.

Attack

Kerem Akturkoglu - 8/10

While he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, Akturkoglu's gravity opened up the pitch for his teammates. His off-the-ball movement was selfless, dragging defenders out of position and providing the assist for Muriqi’s early opener in the 7th minute.

Mason Greenwood - 9/10

Greenwood displayed his clinical edge, scoring the 5th and 8th goals of the afternoon. His ability to finish with either foot kept the Eyupspor keepers guessing, and his assist for Kahveci’s goal just before half-time demonstrated his evolving playmaking vision.

Vedat Muriqi - 10/10

The focal point of a historic win. Muriqi was unstoppable, netting four times (7', 21', 47', 55') in a masterclass of positional awareness and predatory finishing. He bullied the opposition centre-backs and showed immense technical quality in his link-up play.

Substitutes & manager

Ismail Yuksek - 7/10

Came on at half-time for Kante and maintained the high intensity in the middle of the park, ensuring no drop-off in defensive transitions.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Introduced in the 69th minute for Muriqi. While he didn't score, his physical presence kept the exhausted Eyupspor defense occupied in the closing stages.

Oguz Aydin - 8/10

A highly effective cameo. Aydin replaced Akturkoglu in the 70th minute and provided the assist for Greenwood's final goal, proving the depth of this Fenerbahce squad.

Kojo Oppong - 6/10

Replaced Skriniar for the final 20 minutes and helped see out the clean sheet with minimal fuss.

Levent Mercan - N/A

A late substitute for Brown; not enough time to impact the tactical flow.

Ismail Kartal - 10/10

Kartal got every tactical detail right. His decision to deploy a high-pressing 4-2-3-1 completely overwhelmed Eyupspor's 4-1-4-1 block. The rotations in the final third were clearly well-drilled, and his game management with early substitutions showed a manager in total control of his project.