Fellaini out for up to four weeks but Alexis ready to return for Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marouane Fellaini is facing up to four weeks on the sidelines, but Alexis Sanchez is ready to come back into contention for Manchester United.

The interim Red Devils boss has seen a versatile Belgium international pick up a calf complaint.

That issue is likely to keep Fellaini on the sidelines until into February and could bring an end to the speculation which has surrounded his future in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure from Ole Trafford.

Not that Solskjaer has offered any indication that he is seeking to part with a stricken performer who continues to offer an “X factor” to the United squad when fit.

The Norwegian said of Fellaini ahead of a home date against Brighton on Saturday: “He’ll probably be at least three or four weeks, he’s got a calf problem and that’s sad.

“There’s X factor in different players and we all know Felli’s X factor and he’ll be working hard to get back in when all the big games are coming as well.”

Solskjaer added on the overall fitness levels of his squad: “There’s not many issues, I think just small niggles as there always is at this point of the season.

“Chris [Smalling], Marcos [Rojo] just started running lightly so not fit yet.

“Alexis has trained all week so hopefully he’ll be available and Felli is the long-term one that’s out. He’ll be out for a few weeks.”

